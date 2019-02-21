Four takeaways: Patrick Kane plays overtime hero for Blackhawks, who briefly pull inside playoff picture originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Here are four takeaways from the Blackhawks' 5-4 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday:

1. Patrick Kane to the rescue

After squandering a three-goal lead in the third period, the Blackhawks found themselves fighting for the extra point in overtime when they thought they had it locked up. And they picked it up thanks to No. 88 saving the day.

The play started because of a terrific individual effort by Jonathan Toews, who drove it hard to the net, followed up on his rebound and fed it to Erik Gustafsson, who put it right on Kane's tape and buried it. It was Kane's second goal of the game, and 38th of the season, pulling within four of Alex Ovechkin for the NHL lead.

While Kane's 18-game assist streak ended, his point streak was extended to 19 games, as was his goal streak and multi-point streak to four games. Showtime delivered when the Blackhawks needed him most, as he often does.

2. Overcoming first-period struggles

Going into Wednesday, the Blackhawks had given up a league-worst 82 goals in the first period this season; no other team had allowed more than 68. And in their previous four games, they had given up 12 goals - three per game. It's been an area concern as of late.

Even though they gave up a goal in the opening frame against Detroit, the Blackhawks answered with three of their own and cashed in on their limited opportunities. Jimmy Howard was pulled after giving up four goals on eight shots, marking the second straight game the Blackhawks forced the opposing coach to change goaltenders mid-game.

It was important that the Blackhawks got off to that start, given how the rest of the contest unfolded.

3. Third-period collapse

The worst lead in hockey is three goals, as they say. Because teams tend to think their lead is safe and sit back. Then before they know it, the game is closer than they imagined it would get and the tide has quickly turned.

That's what happened to the Blackhawks, who had no answer for the Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha line. The duo combined for two goals, five assists and 22 shot attempts (16 on goal) as the Red Wings scored three times in the third period, including a late goal by Andreas Athanasiou for his second of the game with 1:26 left in regulation.

The Blackhawks were outshot 12-5 in the final frame and generated only two scoring chances to Detroit's nine. They nearly survived in regulation, but the Red Wings' push was too much to stave off.

4. Who's ready for Friday?

It doesn't matter how you pick up points at this stage in the season. A pretty win or ugly win counts the same in the standings.

By earning another two points, the Blackhawks jumped the Minnesota Wild for the second position in the Western Conference with 61 points. But it didn't last too long as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 shortly after and moved into that spot because they have a game in hand.

Which brings us to Friday, when the Blackhawks and Avalanche clash at the United Center in a potential four-point swing.

Authentic Fan Night. An early 6:30 p.m. start. Margaritaville Night. And a chance to move into a playoff spot. What more could you ask for?

