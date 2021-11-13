Four takeaways from Florida’s close call against Samford

Well, that was a football game.

Florida emerged victorious against FCS opponent Samford and avoided suffering its second loss against a team from the lower level of Division I since 1946, but it sure wasn’t pretty.

The Bulldogs may as well have been an SEC team, because they brutalized the UF defense harder than anyone else has this season. They totaled 530 yards of offense and scored 42 points in the first half alone, taking a seven-point lead into the break.

The Gators offense ultimately proved too much to overcome, outscoring Samford 35-10 in the second half en route to a 70-52 win that would have been much more acceptable if it came from coach Mike White‘s basketball team.

While UF’s 717 yards proved to be enough to get back to 5-5 on the season, it shouldn’t give the team much confidence heading into the final stretch of the season against Missouri and Florida State.

Here are the takeaways from Florida’s ugliest showing of the season.

Moving on from Todd Grantham was too little, too late

Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham this week after the team’s blowout loss to South Carolina last week, and while it was unrealistic to expect much of a change in the immediate aftermath of that decision, it was about as bad a debut as interim defensive coordinator Christian Robinson could have had.

The Gators allowed 400 yards and three touchdowns through the air to quarterback Liam Welch, who also had 65 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. It was the most points that Florida has allowed to an FCS team since it split from the FBS in 1978, and it’s also the second time in the last 20 years an FCS team has allowed 42 or more points in a half to an FCS team.

Story continues

There’s simply no excuse for that level of futility on defense. Not at Florida, and especially not against a team like this. I’m not sure why coach Dan Mullen allowed Grantham to stick around this season, but it was clearly a mistake. The effort was entirely non-existent today, and it took a lights-out offensive performance just to avoid a blowout win.

More changes are necessary

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

If the Gators had lost this game, I don’t think it’s much of a stretch to say that Mullen’s tenure as Florida’s coach would be formally ended in the next 48 hours. In spite of the win, I’m not sure that it should change anything about the decision facing athletic director Scott Stricklin and the university brass.

While the offense put forth a real effort on Saturday, there wasn’t much else for the program to be proud of. This game should have never been this close, and it certainly shouldn’t have been a shootout.

Mullen made the decision to fire Grantham and offensive line coach/running game coordinator John Hevesy in an attempt to turn things around and save his job. If the hope was that those decisions would spark a change in the team, I’m not sure where that leaves Mullen.

This season has been an abject disaster, and when you lose a team to this degree, you almost never get it back. This is an opinion, and I don’t have information that leads me to believe this, but it’s starting to look less and less likely Mullen returns to Gainesville in 2022.

I feel bad for Dameon Pierce

Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dameon Pierce is fairly inarguably Florida’s best offensive player. Simply put, he makes plays happen with the ball in his hands. And that makes Florida’s revolving door at running back all the more inexplicable.

I saw a tweet from my Gators Wire colleague Pat Dooley which really says it all.

I may be wrong and I have been wrong before. But I bet we look back at the Dameon Pierce lack of carries and wonder why when he is playing in the NFL. — Pat Dooley (@pat_dooley) November 13, 2021

Pierce is an incredibly talented running back. He averaged more than 11 yards per carry against the Bulldogs, and he had 78 yards and two touchdowns. But he only saw seven carries in the game, and there’s simply no way to explain that.

Florida gave eight carries to Nay’Quan Wright and six to Malik Davis, both of whom had good days, but not to the extent of Pierce. A one-time Alabama commit, one has to wonder if Pierce made the wrong call.

Credit where it's (very) due

Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s been a lot of criticism tossed in the direction of Emory Jones this season, and a lot of it has been fair. The redshirt junior quarterback hasn’t had a very good first season as a starter, and he’s not where he needs to be mechanically for a quarterback in his fourth year.

But if I’m going to criticize Jones when he struggles, in the spirit of fairness, I have to give him props when he’s good. And he was a lot more than good on Saturday.

Jones had the game of his life. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 464 yards and six touchdowns (both career highs) to go with 86 yards and a touchdown on the ground. And the Gators needed every bit of it to win this barnburner.

He got the start even with Anthony Richardson cleared to play, and that’s one of the few decisions that it’s hard to question from Saturday’s game. Only time will tell if that success will carry over into the final two games, but Jones did his job to near perfection on Saturday, and even against an FCS opponent, that’s a welcome sign.

[listicle id=60907]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1