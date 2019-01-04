Four takeaways: Collin Delia steals a point for Blackhawks originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Here are four takeaways from the Blackhawks' 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday:

1. Bending, then breaking

"We have to do a better job of surviving when we're not in control of the game and get more out of the moments where we're controlling it."

That's a quote from Jeremy Colliton after his second game as head coach of the Blackhawks. It's a good way of thinking, and the Blackhawks did a decent job early on of surviving when they weren't in control of the game.

The Islanders recorded 14 shots on goal compared to the Blackhawks three, which was their lowest first-period shot total of the season, yet went into the first intermission in a 1-1 tie when it could've - and probably should've - been much different.

But in the end, the Islanders outshot the Blackhawks 50-21 - 18-3 in the third period - and eventually the away team cracked.

2. Mathew Barzal unstoppable

John Tavares is no longer in Long Island, but the Islanders still have Barzal and he's been an absolute force over the last month.

With two goals against Chicago, he has three multi-goal efforts in his past four games and has recorded 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in a season-long six-game point streak. He has seven goals in his last four games and nine goals in his past nine contests after scoring only three times in his first 30.

Barzal also recorded eight shots on goal, which is a new season high. The Islanders controlled 77.1 percent of the shot attempts when he was on the ice at 5-on-5 for 17:43 minutes. Barzal was buzzing all night and the Blackhawks had no answer.

3. Collin Delia steals a point

The Blackhawks had no business picking up a point in this one, but they did because of a career-high 47-save performance by Delia. It's the second time in four starts this season that Delia has faced at least 48 shots.

He has given up only three goals at 5-on-5 this season, stopping 127 of 130 shots for a save percentage of .977, according to naturalstattrick.com. Delia may have suffered his first defeat of the season, but he's lost only once in regulation in six career NHL starts and has given his team a chance to win every night.

4. Rough night at the dot

The Blackhawks went into Thursday with a 50.1 percent success rate at the faceoff circle, which ranked 16th. The Islanders had the second-worst faceoff win percentage at 47.6.

But it was the latter who dominated in that department, with the Islanders winning 38 of 58 faceoffs for a win percentage of 65.6. Josh Bailey was a perfect 11-0 for New York while David Kampf was the only Chicago player with positive numbers (7-for-11 at 63.6 percent).

