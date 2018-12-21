Four takeaways: Blackhawks shut the door again for second straight win originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Here are four takeaways from the Blackhawks' 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday:

1. A perfect start

The Blackhawks' first-period struggles have been well-documented over the last month. They've certainly gotten better in the last several games, but are still trying to iron out the kinks by finishing the period strong - not just score the first goal, which had been a problem for a while.

Thursday was the closest the Blackhawks have had to a perfect start under Jeremy Colliton, scoring 1:12 into the game and 2:37 left in the period to go into the first intermission up 2-0.

It's the first time in 16 games the Blackhawks did not allow a first-period goal. That's more like it.

2. Erik Gustafsson stays hot

Earlier in the season, we wrote that Gustafsson was becoming an offensive difference-maker for the Blackhawks with the way he was driving possession from the back end. His offense dried up at the beginning of November, but since then he's been on fire.

Gustafsson scored another goal on Thursday to give him eight on the season, which ranks fourth among NHL defensemen. He also has seven goals in his past 13 games; no defensemen has scored more goals since Nov. 21 than he has.

"He's always had the ability," Colliton said after Tuesday's game. "He continues to battle the puck decisions, engagement defensively. He's got the world at his feet if he wants as far as his ability to contribute in this league at a high level. He's going to make - you've heard me say this before - those special plays. He's going to make those plays. But it's raising the minimum level that he plays at. If he does that then he can be a top player on top teams."

3. Three-man scoring race

Jonathan Toews had five goals in his past nine games entering this one, and jumped into the team lead with 16 goals because of it. But he's got some company.

Alex DeBrincat scored for the fourth time in six games to put him at 15 on the season while Patrick Kane snapped a five-game goal drought by finding the back of the net twice - one of which was an empty-netter - to surpass Toews with 17 goals.

It's a three-man race for the Blackhawks' goal scoring title, and an internal friendly competition that's going to be fun to monitor as the season goes on.

4. Shutting the door

For the second straight game, the Blackhawks have taken a lead into the third period. It's noteworthy because it's only the eighth time they've done that all season - through 37 games - which is the fewest in the NHL.

They are now 7-1-0 in those eight contests, and have allowed two goals or fewer in consecutive games after giving up at least three in each of the past 14. The Blackhawks have also won back-to-back games for the first time under Colliton and will look to win three in a row for the first time this season against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

