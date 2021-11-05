Four surprise sleepers for Week 9 'NFL Fantasy Live'
"NFL Fantasy Live" crew shares the four surprise sleepers to watch in Week 9. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Adrian Peterson will play his first game since Jan. 3 on Sunday when he makes his Titans debut. The Titans promoted Peterson to the 53-player roster from the practice squad Friday, and he will help replace Derrick Henry. Henry is on injured reserve after hurting his foot in Sunday’s victory over the Colts. “I am [more]
The #49ers and Cardinals final injury reports for Week 9:
The Rams have the most sacks in the NFL coming into this game with the Titans.
NFL Week 9 schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch.
Aaron Rodgers claimed an NFL doctor told him a vaccinated person couldn't get COVID or spread it. NFL says no league doctor communicated with the QB.
Native Pittsburgher Mike McCarthy needed a moment after a larger-than-life figure from his youth casually walked past his press conference. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Where do you think Odell ends up?
While Browns players have been saying the right things on the record, things off the record are starting to paint a different picture. A video breakdown from a former NFL QB from OBJ's Giants days backs up one of the concerns:
The Colts ended their 45-30 win over the Jets on Thursday night with a kneeldown, which is no surprise. But the fact that starting quarterback Carson Wentz took that kneeldown was great news for the Eagles. The terms of the trade that sent Wentz from Philadelphia to Indianapolis say that the Eagles get the Colts’ [more]
"The Late Show" host hit the Green Bay Packers star with an uncomfortable truth.
Costas compared the situation to other high-profile athletes who have chosen not to get vaccinated, but said the difference is that they’re not afraid to talk about it.
The OBJ trade certainly came at a cost for the Giants. But it ended up being well worth it in the end.
Panthers legend and NFL Network analyst Steve Smith doesn't think Browns QB Baker Mayfield is very good. So he let him know about it.
Byron Kennedy said getting $500,000 for the ball was never an option for him.
Aaron Rodgers went on the "Pat McAfee Show" to make his first comments after testing positive for COVID-19 and explained why he's not vaccinated.
Here's the updated waiver wire order.
The Steelers released their Friday injury report and Big Ben is on it. While that's not a surprise, the particular injury is.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a straight forward conversation with Adrian Peterson after the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher showed up in Nashville.
Steve Smith had a message for Baker Mayfield: You're the reason Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer with the Browns.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorites starts and sits for Week 9. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)