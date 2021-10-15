Four surprise sleepers for Week 6 'NFL Fantasy Live'
"NFL Fantasy Live" crew shares four surprise sleepers for Week 6. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Beating the Packers is never easy, but Matt Nagy's team has a path to an upset win
Titans receiver Julio Jones has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. He has had full practices the past two days and expects to play Monday night against the Bills. “I’m going to be ready to go,” Jones said, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. Jones characterized his hamstring as “tight,” and called [more]
The Texans called up Jeff Driskel from the practice squad as a game-day promotion the past three weeks, twice as a standard promotion and once as a COVID-19 replacement. But with Driskel out of standard promotions, the Texans had to make a move to get him on the game-day roster this week. The Texans are [more]
Geno Smith will lead the Seahawks for at least the next three weeks while Russell Wilson continues to recover from his finger surgery.
New York Giants rookie WR Kadarius Toney was asked at practice on Friday if he's ready mentally to face off against a trash-talker like Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey.
Our analysts reveal their most optimal lineups for Week 6 DFS.
True to the chaotic nature of this season, Georgia’s outlandish dominance comes with an undercurrent of uncertainty.
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
Aaron Rodgers respects the fans and the city, but would never play for this franchise.
A true friend says, ‘I love you, but you were 10 kinds of wrong.’
Tom Brady was being blocked after an interception, and got some unlikely help.
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
Ex-Jets HC Rex Ryan has some strong opinions on Patriots QB Mac Jones.
Just a day after signing him, the Hornets have waived LiAngelo.
The tight end has been on the trading block all offseason.
Amari Cooper said he thought Jon Gruden, who resigned as Raiders coach on Monday night, was impulsive but never racist or misogynistic.
Vita Vea can shed blockers but apparently not his jersey
Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don preview all 12 of Sunday’s NFL games and attempt to find healthy running backs that are worth starting on your fantasy team this week. Other questions that are answered in this one include: * Should you trust Tua in London vs. JAX? * Should you start AJ Dillon this week? * How much value does David Johnson have? * Will Daniel Jones get even better with healthy receivers to throw to? * Is Christian McCaffrey going to play? Is Dalvin Cook? * Is Donald Parham the next breakout TE? * Who is the Patriots starting RB? All of that plus a DFS preview of Sunday night’s game between the Seahawks and Steelers.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite starts and sits for Week 6. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)
Thanks, NFL, for wanting more taunting penalties called.