Four surprise sleepers for Week 2 'NFL Fantasy Live'
"NFL Fantasy Live" shares their four surprise sleepers for Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Week Two of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by Washington and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury [more]
Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole are among four Jets who are listed as questionable against the Patriots in Week 2.
The Saints placed starting defensive end Marcus Davenport and starting linebacker Kwon Alexander on injured reserve Friday. Players on injured reserve are eligible to return after missing three games. Davenport strained a pectoral muscle against the Packers, and Alexander injured his elbow. Alexander played 34 of 57 defensive snaps against the Packers, and Davenport saw [more]
For the first time, "Hard Knocks" will follow a team during hte regular season.
With Raheem Mostert out for the season, the 49ers need Trey Sermon to be a competent member of the backfield.
After missing the preseason with a groin injury, Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift played 63 offensive snaps and had 19 touches last week vs. the 49ers,
Don't set your Week 2 lineup before watching “Fantasy Football Live” on Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Let our experts be your guide as they cover the latest news and sit-start advice.
Our fantasy football analysts reveal their most optimal DFS lineups for Week 2.
Bill Belichick, football historian.
Griffen has been officially ruled out with a concussion.
A high school football coach’s reaction to a player quitting the team has gone viral.
Derek Carr is handing out bulletin board material this week.
Pro Football Focus named Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the player of the week for Week 1, and FOX Sports 1's Shannon Sharpe had a 'big problem" with that. Here's why.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game on the NFL's Week 2 slate.
Patriots head Bill Belichick gave a 10-minute response to a question about long snappers Friday. If you love football and its history, the entire answer is worth the read.
That last second-kick from Dustin Hopkins wasn't just big for Washington. It was also big for Taylor Heinicke's pockets.
The Raiders won their season opener with a thrilling victory over the Ravens. Now they’ll have to travel across the country and play without their top running back. Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters in his Friday press conference that Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) is out for Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers. After missing the first [more]
No. 1 Alabama faces No. 9 Florida in the headline game in college football this weekend. Our experts make their game picks and predictions for Week 3.
