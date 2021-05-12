Four-straight seasons of home openers on Monday Night Football for Jon Gruden

ESPN loves them some Jon Gruden. The former Monday Night Football analyst returned to the sideline back in 2018 to coach the Raiders, where his head coaching career began some 20 years earlier. And every season since then, ESPN has featured Gruden and the Raiders in their home opener.

The first two years, Gruden capped off the NFL’s opening weekend as the second of ESPN’s Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Last season, the Raiders season opened in Carolina. And when the Raiders returned to their new home in Las Vegas to face the Saints, Monday Night Football awaited.

Now, the new schedule is about to be released and the season opener has already been revealed. They will open the season at home against the Ravens, of course, on Monday Night Football.

If you’re wondering how uncommon this is, prior to Gruden’s return, the last time the Raiders opened at home on Monday Night Football was the 2012 season opener against the Chargers — a six-year gap.

In addition, these four home openers on Monday Night Football are just one fewer than the franchise had in its entire existence prior to 2018. They had home openers on MNF in Oakland in 2012, 2009 (Chargers), 2008 (Broncos), 2006 (Chargers), and 1997 (Chiefs).

Yes, that means the Raiders had no home openers on MNF in Gruden’s first stint as Raiders head coach. So, yeah, he clearly made an impression on them in his time with Disney Sports.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.