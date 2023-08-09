After four straight losses in final, can Male football take final step to title in 2023?

If Chris Wolfe feels any angst or regret about the past four seasons, he’s not showing it.

Four straight years the Male High School football team has reached the Class 6A state championship game.

Four straight defeats.

“Sure, it’s disappointing,” said Wolfe, entering his 14th season as Male’s head coach and sporting a 2-5 all-time record in state finals. “But we’re really good in the semifinals, and those are big games. There are always a few things here or there that happen in the (final) that are just bad luck or just the way the ball bounces. … A lot of people would like to be in that boat.”

The Bulldogs figure to be hanging around the boat again this season as one of the top teams in Class 6A. They return 13 starters (seven offense, six defense) from a squad that finished 10-5 after falling to Bullitt East 28-27 in last year's state final.

Male will open its regular season Aug. 18, hosting Butler.

Here are three things to know about the Bulldogs entering the 2023 season:

Kolter Smith takes over at quarterback

Kolter Smith threw his first varsity pass as a freshman but enters his senior year as the starting quarterback after spending his first two seasons as the backup to Nic Schutte and last year as the No. 2 behind Lucas Cobler.

Smith (6 feet, 190 pounds) completed 56 of 96 passes for 871 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions last season. He’s a prototypical pocket passer, rarely taking off to run.

Wolfe said he’s been impressed with Smith’s leadership this off-season, taking command in the weight room.

“His ability to read the defense and get us in the right play, all of those things are so important,” Wolfe said. “And his accuracy is really good.”

Plenty of weapons on offense, but who will block?

The strength of the offense is at receiver, where five players who caught at least 10 passes last season return.

The anchor is senior Max Gainey, who led the team in receptions (37) despite playing in just seven games because of a collarbone injury.

“He’s a difference maker,” Wolfe said. “He does things you can’t coach. His route running and understanding of how to get open is amazing, and so the quarterback has a comfort level there. He’s this little guy, but he’s dominant on the field.”

Senior receiver Josh Fuller (10 catches, 212 yards, two TDs) and junior tight end Andrew Vrbancic (13 catches, 128 yards, four TDs) also return, and Wolfe expects sophomore Colin Jefferson to emerge as another solid option.

The Bulldogs are so deep at receiver that junior Antonio Harris (36 catches, 684 yards, 10 TDs) has been focusing solely on defense so far this preseason and senior Shammai Gates (10 catches, 114 yards, one TD) has been moved to running back alongside speedy sophomore Chayce Burton.

Wolfe’s concern is a line that has a talented junior center in Isaac “Spike” Sowells – one of the state’s top recruits in the Class of 2025 – but lacks experience elsewhere.

“You can have a great center,” Wolfe said, “but you have to win on the edges, too.”

Linebackers lead way on defense

Bullitt East's Mason Gauthier (23) is wrapped yp by Male’s DeAndre Malone (31) during action of their game, Friday, Oct. 21 2022 in Mt. Washington Ky.

The Bulldogs return their top three tacklers from a defense that allowed 14.7 points per game and posted three shutouts last season.

Senior Kevin Wilson (145 tackles, 63 solo, two interceptions) and junior Solomon Conley (98 tackles, 41 solo) fill the two middle linebacker spots.

“For our level of high school football, they’re as athletic as any linebackers we see,” Wolfe said. “They’re both guys who could be running backs.”

Senior DeAndre Malone (98 tackles, 45 solo, seven sacks) also plays linebacker but is big and strong enough (5-11, 220) to play each spot on the line.

Harris, a nephew of 2006 Mr. Football winner Douglas Beaumont of Male, anchors the secondary after posting 12 tackles and two interceptions last year. He has offers from Kentucky and Louisville.

