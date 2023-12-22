Four storylines to watch as Ohio State turns focus to 2025 recruiting class

Ohio State's 2024 class is seemingly complete.

After signing 20 players at the start of the early signing period Wednesday, including five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston, the Buckeyes hold the No. 4-ranked class in the country per 247Sports composite team rankings behind Georgia, Alabama and Miami.

Now, the Buckeyes' focus turns to 2025.

Ohio State already has four commitments in the 2025 class: quarterback Tavien St. Clair cornerback Blake Woodby, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs and linebacker Eli Lee.

As Ohio State continues to build the 2025 class, where should the Buckeyes' focus be?

Here are four storylines to watch:

Can Ohio State secure a commitment from a five-star offensive lineman?

Ohio State assistant Justin Frye has landed the top offensive line prospect out of the state of Ohio the past two years, but he has yet to sign a five-star lineman.

Justin Frye has yet to land the big fish.

Since his arrival in 2022, the Ohio State offensive line coach has helped secure the state of Ohio's top Ohio offensive line prospect in 2022 and 2023 while securing three top-150 recruits in Tegra Tshabola, Luke Montgomery and Ian Moore.

But Frye hasn't won a five-star battle.

In 2023, it was Kadyn Proctor (Alabama) and Samson Okunlola (Miami Hurricanes). In 2024, it was Jordan Seaton (unsigned, committed to Colorado) and Brandon Baker (Texas). All four signed elsewhere but included the Buckeyes among their finalists.

Ohio State last secured a five-star offensive lineman when it signed Donovan Jackson in 2021.

And while the 247Sports' composite rankings have four five-star options in 2025, the Buckeyes' focus seemingly lies on one player: David Sanders Jr., the No. 2 player in the country and No. 1 ranked offensive tackle out of Charlotte, North Carolina, who still feels like a long shot.

Outside of the short list of linemen earning five stars, Ohio State appears to have an interest in Carter Lowe, a four-star tackle out of Toledo, and Avery Gach, a four-star tackle out of metro Detroit.

So, 2025 seems unlikely to be the year of the five-star commitment, leaving 2026 as a crucial recruiting cycle for Frye and the staff. Five-star Maxwell Riley (Avon Lake) and four-star Sam Greer (Akron) both come from Ohio.

Can Ohio State make a run at a nationally renowned offensive lineman under Frye? It remains to be seen.

Will Brian Hartline and Ohio State's success continue with five-star wide receivers?

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has helped the Buckeyes secure commitments from seven five-star wide receivers since 2019.

Since 2019, Ohio State has secured commitments from seven five-star wide receivers: Garrett Wilson, Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, Brandon Inniss, Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham.

Ohio State's hopes at a five-star wide receiver in 2025 seem slim with one year before signing day.

The Buckeyes' hopes seem to rest on Jaime Ffrench, an Alabama commit who had Ohio State in his final five before committing to the Crimson Tide yet visited Columbus for Ohio State's win against Penn State.

Ohio State already has a five-star receiver commitment in 2026 in Chris Henry Jr., who could be in the running for the No. 1 player in the country.

Ohio State will have a younger room in 2024, with Inniss, Carnell Tate, Noah Rogers and Bryson Rodgers heading into their second year, and Smith and Graham heading into their first.

With Boggs committed, Ohio State may have a smaller wide receiver class than normal. But Hartline definitely has the time to make something happen on the recruiting trail in 2025.

Will Ohio State keep its focus on in-state prospects?

Ohio State commitment quarterback Tavien St. Clair, a quarterback out of Bellefontaine, is currently ranked as the No. 47 player in the 2025 class in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Ohio State has a streak to uphold.

After signing Aaron Scott in the 2024 class, the Buckeyes have secured the top-ranked Ohio player per 247Sports' composite rankings in each of the past six classes.

Ohio State has a real shot to see that continue, given that it already has a commitment from the player who could possibly be at the top of the list a year from now.

St. Clair is currently ranked as the No. 47 player in the 2025 class, shooting up the rankings from No. 334 overall in May. The Bellefontaine signal caller is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the country behind five-stars Bryce Underwood and George MacIntyre, likely putting St. Clair on that same path.

But per the composite rankings, St. Clair is currently No. 2 behind four-star safety and Ohio State legacy Trey McNutt, who is the No. 33 player in the 2025 class.

McNutt camped with Ohio State last summer, and was on campus for the Buckeyes' game against Penn State.

Whether it be McNutt, St. Clair or even Lowe, Ohio State seems to have a good chance to keep its in-state success streak alive, especially with already holding a commitment from Henry in 2026 out of Cincinnati.

Who is Ohio State's next 2025 commitment?

Ohio State extended an offer to 2025 five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez in January.

All eyes seem to be on five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez.

The No. 6 player and the No. 2 cornerback in the 2025 class is set to announce his commitment at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 6 on NBC. And while Alabama and Texas A&M remain in the mix, Ohio State seems to be the favorite heading into Sanchez's decision.

Sanchez camped at Ohio State in June before returning for an unofficial visit for the Buckeyes' 2023 win against Penn State.

“You are going against guys that are NFL ready,” Sanchez said after his recruiting camp in June. “Their receivers, I feel like every receiver they got is NFL ready. Going against them every day in practice and then you get to the league, it’s kind of like you’re already here because you went against it every day in practice.”

Sanchez would be Ohio State's first five-star cornerback commitment since Jeff Okudah in 2017. Sanchez would also be the highest-rated defensive player to commit to the Buckeyes since Tuimoloau and Sawyer.

