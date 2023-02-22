Four-star WR Zion Ragins names top schools

Class of 2024 speedster Zion Ragins has named his top 12 schools. Ragins plays wide receiver and is ranked as the No. 69 player in the class of 2024. In addition to football, the 5-foot-9, 150-pound recruit also runs track.

Zion Ragins is rated as a four-star recruit. He is the No. 11 wide receiver in the current junior class and the No. 13 player in Georgia.

The four-star wide receiver’s top 12 schools are Georgia, Western Kentucky, Colorado, Oklahoma, Auburn, Miami, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, FSU, South Carolina, and Penn State.

Ragins put together some impressive times in the 100 meters track event. He’s run the event with times in the 10.4 second range, which means he’s exceptionally fast and could possibly run track at the college level.

Zion Ragins plays high school football for Jones County, which is fittingly named the Greyhounds. Ragins has got some greyhound-like speed himself. Jones County High School is located in Gray, Georgia.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have the No. 1 class of 2024 in the country. Georgia has 10 commitments from players in the junior class.

We’ll provide updates on Ragins throughout both his football and track careers.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire