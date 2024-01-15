Four-star WR Thomas Blackshear names top schools

Four-star wide receiver recruit Thomas Blackshear has named his top three schools. Blackshear is a member of the class of 2025 and plays high school football for Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver is the No. 307 recruit in the country. Blackshear is ranked as the No. 42 wide receiver and the No. 36 prospect in Georgia.

The Calvary Day standout plays both defensive back and wide receiver. He flashes potential after the catch and has excellent change of direction skills.

The four-star wide receiver announced his top three schools via social media. Who are Thomas Blackshear’s top schools?

Top school: Florida State Seminoles

I had an great day at @FSUFootball today and a great conversation with @Coach_Norvell hope to be back soon!! pic.twitter.com/eXJtjdBNcY — Thomas Blackshear (@ThomasB2_) January 21, 2023

Florida State offered Thomas Blackshear in Aug. 2023. The Seminoles are one of the top recruiting programs in the nation. Blackshear visited Florida State last winter.

Top school: Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee offered Blackshear a scholarship in April 2023. What wide receiver would not want to play in the Volunteers’ explosive offense? Tennessee is a team to watch in Blackshear’s recruitment over the next several months.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

A lot of schools use negative recruiting against Georgia when it comes to the wide receiver position. However, Georgia distributes the ball to a ton of different receivers every week. The Bulldogs may not rely on any one individual receiver, but they do count on plethora of pass-catching targets.

