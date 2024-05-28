Four-star WR Taz Williams Jr. believes he would fit in with Penn State offense

If there is one position on the Penn State roster that has been a top priority for James Franklin and his staff on the recruiting trail in the Class of 2025, it has to be wide receiver. After witnessing firsthand the struggles of a passing game without a viable explosive threat, Penn State has worked to try to find playmakers in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail to get things moving for new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. And one four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2025 is watching to see how things come together.

Taz Williams Jr., from Red Oak, Texas, will be paying Penn State a visit in a few weeks as he begins narrowing down his college choices. Penn State will host Williams on June 14, and the discussions to be had about where Williams could fit into the plans will be critical.

The good news is Williams could see himself fitting into Kotelnicki’s system.

“Like I said about Michigan, I fit into the offense,” Kotelnicki said to Wolverines Wire (Williams will also be visiting Michigan the week after his visit to Penn State. “They just got a new O.C., he was at Kansas. And he’s a great O.C., too. He be dialing it up, airing it out. So just seeing where I fit in his scheme, his offense.”

Williams will also visit Texas A&M in addition to his stops at Penn State and Michigan. Prior trips to Ohio State and Alabama have reportedly been scratched.

Williams is a four-star wide receiver recruit in the Class of 2025 according to his 247Sports composite recruiting ranking. He is the no. 47 player overall from the state of Texas in the recruiting cycle

