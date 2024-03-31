Four-star WR from South Florida high on Gators after visit

Miami Central wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery paid another visit to the University of Florida this weekend, and he left town with the Gators near the top of his list, according to a Gators Online report.

Montgomery was in town for Florida’s first spring scrimmage, which he got to watch up close. He spent the day with wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez and said the visit “boosted (the Gators) even higher” in his recruitment.

“From the exact time I got on campus, I was with coach Gonzales the whole day,” said Montgomery. “He had me right next to him when calling plays and showing me how he coaches the receivers.”

Montgomery has plans to return to UF at least two more times over the next few months. The April 13 Orange and Blue Game and an official visit on May 31 are both on the calendar, but more trips could be added.

A list of his top schools could come soon. Florida is likely to make the cut along with Penn State, which is the only other school that has an official visit on the schedule.

Recruiting Summary

Montgomery is a four-star recruit everywhere but the Top247, where he is a three-star talent. The On3 industry ranking has him at No. 188 nationally and No. 23 at his position, while the 247Sports composite puts him at Nos. 128 and 16, respectively.

Florida is on top of the On3 recruiting prediction machine right now with 28.4% odds of landing a commitment from Montgomery, followed by Miami (21.3%), Penn State (15.3%) and LSU (7.7%).

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire