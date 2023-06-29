Four-star WR Ryan Pellum commits to USC with help of his baby

Ryan Pellum pulled off one of the more unique commitments this week when he announced his commitment to USC: He revealed his decision with use of his baby son’s onesie.

The four-star wide receiver, entering his senior year of high school, sat with Oregon and USC hats on the table in front of him as somebody handed him the baby. He turned the boy around, revealing the “Fight on!” and the two-finger gesture on the clothing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It was one of the cuter moments of any college reveal in recent memory, and potentially ever. Watch it below on the video posted to 247Sports’ Twitter account:

The moment he made it official 🙌 4⭐️ WR Ryan Pellum commits to USC and brings his son on to help announce the decision 👶 pic.twitter.com/YGPaE1pFHR — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 26, 2023

Pellum, listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, is ranked on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 14 receiver in the class of 2024 and No. 64 player overall. He had 42 offers, including from programs like Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Michigan. With Oregon and USC as his final two choices, the Millikan (Long Beach, Calif.) student decided to stay home and go to school in Southern California.

After breaking out with 721 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore, Pellum took a step forward in his junior season with 1,028 receiving yards while matching his 10 touchdowns from the season before. With the commitment, USC now has two top-100 wide receivers in its class of 2024, with Pellum and Xavier Jordan (No. 67 on the composite) of Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) poised to join Lincoln Riley’s program.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports