Four-star WR recruit no longer taking official visit to Georgia

Four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs is no longer planning to take an official visit to the University of Georgia. Boggs previously had the Georgia Bulldogs in his top four schools.

“Down to 2… No longer taking my official visit to Georgia,” said Boggs via social media. It is unclear which schools are Bogg’s top two.

Boggs, who decomitted from Ohio State on March 26, previously had Georgia, UCF, USC and Missouri in his top schools. The elite wide receiver plays high school football for Cocoa High School in Cocoa, Florida and is scheduled to announce his commitment on July 4.

The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver is rated as the No. 22 wide receiver, the No. 27 player in Florida and the No. 190 recruit in the nation, per 247Sports. Boggs was scheduled to visit Georgia football on June 14. The talented wide receiver had lined up official visits to each of his top schools.

Boggs’ incredible junior season helped him be named as Florida’s Mr. Football in 2023. Boggs recorded outstanding numbers as junior. Last year, the four-star totaled 93 catches, 1,500 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.

Georgia currently has the nation’s No.6 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are on a roll and have recently added several notable commitments in the class of 2025.

