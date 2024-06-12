Four-star WR puts Penn State in his final three schools

Penn State got some good news on the recruiting front Wednesday afternoon when 4-star receiver Corey Simms released his top-3 schools, with Penn State being one of the finalists.

The Saint Louis native’s final three are his hometown, Missouri, USC and Penn State. Simms officially visited Penn State on May 31 and visited USC last week.

When talking to On3’s Chad Simmons a few months back, Simms suggested many people around him want him to stay close to home, so it seems likely that the Tigers are the top option.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Simms talked about the Nittany Lions but didn’t offer extensive details on his visit.

“I enjoyed having my family come out to meet the coaches and get a feel for the school and environment. The official visit was all we expected, plus more.”

According to the 247Sports Composite, Simms is the No. 32 receiver prospect in the class of 2025 and the No. 3 player from Missouri. In addition to announcing his final three schools, Simms set his commitment date for June 30.

Penn State’s 2025 recruiting class has only one wide receiver commit in 3-star Lyrick Samuel. The Nittany Lions seem like the second-place team at the moment, but a Simms commitment would be huge for next year’s class.

