Four-star WR projected to commit to Georgia football

Four-star wide receiver recruit CJ Wiley is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Wiley is a talented in-state recruit that plays high school football for Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.

On3 recruiting expert Jeremy Johnson projected that Wiley would commit to Georgia. Wiley is ranked as the No. 210 recruit in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound receiver is ranked as the No. 25 player at his position and the No. 31 prospect in Georgia.

The four-star receiver recently named Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Colorado, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida State, Michigan, and USC as his top 10 schools. Wiley’s father played college football at LSU.

The Milton High School standout also runs track and has great speed. Wiley and Milton won the 7A state championship during the 2023 season. 7A is the highest classification of high school football in Georgia.

NEWS: Four-Star WR CJ Wiley is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’4 195 WR from Milton, GA is ranked as a Top 90 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 10 WR) per On3 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/PeHFNM9ruw pic.twitter.com/eqGUn1HMXJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 2, 2024

Georgia football and head coach Kirby Smart currently have five commitments in the class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire