Four-star WR Parker Livingstone commits to Texas

Dreams are becoming reality. Four-star wide receiver Parker Livingstone announced his commitment to The University of Texas on Saturday.

Livingstone is rated the No. 45 wide receiver in the country for the 2024 cycle and the No. 50 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports.

The pass catcher from east of Allen (TX) is the caliber of player who could dominate defenses with skill and technique at the college level. He just happens to be an undervalued athlete as well.

Many have typecast Livingstone as the next Jordan Shipley, but the talented receiver also has a big frame to challenge defensive backs for contested footballs downfield.

The four-star receiver chose Texas over South Carolina primarily, with Arkansas, LSU and Texas A&M also under consideration. Many will look forward to five-star receivers Micah Hudson and Ryan Wingo’s commitments which will undoubtedly be huge decisions. Even so, Livingstone is a high impact player that could pay dividends for Texas in the SEC.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Parker Livingstone tells me he has Committed to Texas! The 6’4 190 WR from Dallas, TX chose the Longhorns over LSU, South Carolina, & Georgia “Staying home… HOOK’EM🤘🏻”https://t.co/hBP7ZfnwGu pic.twitter.com/rBfMMaIL94 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2023

