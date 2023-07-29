Four-star WR Malcolm Simmons commits to Auburn

The first domino has officially fallen at Big Cat Weekend.

The first commitment of the weekend is official, and it belongs to Malcolm Simmons. Simmons has committed to Auburn, choosing the Tigers over Arkansas, Liberty, West Virginia, and UCF.

It has appeared that Auburn was at the forefront of Simmons’ recruiting since extending an offer in April, but predictions that linked Simmons to Auburn have come in droves from the recruiting experts at 247Sports and On3. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports gave Auburn a crystal ball prediction on July 20, while On3’s Jeffrey Lee submitted a prediction ahead of the start of Big Cat Weekend.

Simmons visited Auburn last month and told Jason Caldwell of Auburn Undercover that it became a turning point in his recruitment.

“It was humongous for me,” Simmons said. “Just getting my relationships better with the coaches was big and them telling me just to be patient. Their message is that everything is going to work out for itself. Just be patient.”

Simmons is the 13th player to commit to Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class, and is the second wide receiver to do so, joining four-star Bryce Cain. He is the No. 33 overall athlete in the 2024 cycle and is the No. 21 recruit from the state of Alabama according to 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire