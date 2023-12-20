Four-star WR Malcolm Simmons signs with Auburn

Malcolm Simmons is officially an Auburn Tiger.

The dynamic athlete signed his letter of intent with Auburn on Wednesday as a key member of Auburn’s impressive haul at wide receiver. The Tigers have signed five-stars Perry Thompson and Cam Coleman with four-star Bryce Cain expected to be announced soon.

When Simmons committed to Auburn in July he was a three-star athlete but after a great season for Benjamin Russell and a strong showing at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, he shot up the ranking and is now a four-star prospect.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder caught 60 passes for 1,279 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games as a senior.

He is now the No. 240 overall player and No. 41 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite ranking. The Alexander City product is also the No. 15 player in Alabama.

