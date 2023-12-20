Four-star WR Malcolm Simmons signs with Auburn
Malcolm Simmons is officially an Auburn Tiger.
The dynamic athlete signed his letter of intent with Auburn on Wednesday as a key member of Auburn’s impressive haul at wide receiver. The Tigers have signed five-stars Perry Thompson and Cam Coleman with four-star Bryce Cain expected to be announced soon.
When Simmons committed to Auburn in July he was a three-star athlete but after a great season for Benjamin Russell and a strong showing at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, he shot up the ranking and is now a four-star prospect.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder caught 60 passes for 1,279 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games as a senior.
He is now the No. 240 overall player and No. 41 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite ranking. The Alexander City product is also the No. 15 player in Alabama.
Stay up-to-date with the latest signing day news by checking out Auburn Wire’s early signing period tracker.
Grab your 🍿, @MalcolmSimmons0 is coming to The Plains!
𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝.
🏠 Montgomery, Alabama
⚡️ Wide Receiver pic.twitter.com/aS7bNclYIt
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 20, 2023
