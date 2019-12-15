The Califlock continues to soar.

On Sunday afternoon, four-star wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson verbally committed to the University of Oregon where his brother, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson, currently plays.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

First, I'd like to give thanks to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with the abilities I have. Next, I want to thank my family for being supportive of me during this process. I want to thank the schools who took the time to recruit me. I built relationships with you and I'll always appreciate the belief you have in me. With that being said, after a lot of discussion with my family and after heavy thought, I've decided to announce my decision to continue my academic and football career for the next 3-4 years to the University of Oregon. SCO DUCKS!

The Mater Dei junior caught 59 balls for 853 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season playing for one of the best teams in the country. Other recent Ducks to come out of Ware-Hudson's high school include linebacker Mase Funa, running backs Sean Dollars and CJ Verdell, and defensive tackles Austin and Andrew Faoliu.

Story continues

Ever since Mario Cristobal took over as head coach of the Oregon Ducks, recruiting has become one of the main focuses of the program. The Ducks have been rewarded with two of the best classes in school history under the 2016 National Recruiter of the Year.

To get those results, the Ducks have targeted getting elite recruits to come out of California to come to Eugene. Now, a year away from the 2021 recruiting class early signing period, the California pipeline continues to pay off dividends.

You can watch Hudson-Ware's announcement video here.

C O M M I T T E D‼️ pic.twitter.com/tlgXtc4EeJ — KYRON WARE-HUDSON🇬🇧 (@kyron___hudson) December 15, 2019

Four-Star WR Kyron Ware-Hudson verbally commits to the Oregon Ducks 2021 class originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest