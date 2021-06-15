Four-star WR Jordan Hudson decommits from Oklahoma

Oklahoma lost one of the vocal leaders of its 2022 recruiting class on Monday, as four-star Garland (Texas) High School wide receiver Jordan Hudson backed off his commitment to the Sooners.

Hudson took to Twitter to announce his decision.

“First off, I would like to thank coach Riley and the entire OU coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play the sport I love at the next level,” Hudson wrote. “I also want to thank the Sooner nation for the continuous support.

It’s been a long process but after speaking with family and friends, I have decided to decommit from the University of Oklahoma and re-open my recruitment.”

Hudson will have no shortage of suitors now that he is back on the open market. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound wideout boasts Power 5 offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Oregon.

“Lean, athletic build with space for more mass,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote in his scouting report of Hudson. “Looks to have above-average height and length, though size has not been verified. Gets good extension to maximize catch radius. Monster production as a sophomore against Texas 6A competition in DFW Metroplex.

“Shows spatial awareness and is cognizant of where he relates to defenders and the sideline. Good run-after-catch player with impressive short-area suddenness. Strings together moves in the open field. Effective chain-mover in the short-to-intermediate passing game.”

According to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings, Hudson is the No. 114 recruit in the class of 2022 and No. 14 wide receiver. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 185 recruit in the class of 2022 and No. 28 wide receiver.

RELATED: Evaluating Jalen Duren’s options if he reclassifies into 2021