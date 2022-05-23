Four-star WR Jaquaize Pettaway locks in official visit with Texas

One of the state of Texas’ most dynamic playmakers is set to visit the Longhorns.

Four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway will make his way to Austin for an official visit from June 17-19. That weekend is shaping up to be a significant one for Texas. The nation’s top prospect, Arch Manning, is also set to be on campus at the same time.

Pettaway is rated the No. 4 wide receiver in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports. He is high on Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion’s priority board for the 2023 cycle. The Longhorns have room to stack some talent at the wide receiver position this class after only taking two in the class prior.

Texas is among the top schools for Pettaway along with Georgia, Ole Miss, TCU, Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon, Houston, Cincinnati and Ohio State.

