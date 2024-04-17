Four-star WR Isaiah Mozee commits to Oregon

Isaiah Mozee just made Oregon fans very happy. That’s because the four-star wide receiver from Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North announced on Wednesday that he is committed to the program.

Mozee had nearly 40 scholarship offers from around the country so the Ducks beat out heavy competition to land him. The wideout is the sixth commitment of the 2025 class for Oregon and the third wide receiver to join the fold.





WHAT THE DUCKS ARE GETTING

Mozee is a Rivals250 player, coming in at No. 140 in the nation. Rivals also has him ranked as the 25th best wide receiver in the country. So we see plenty of upside in the Missouri native. As a junior, Mozee hauled in 74 catches for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Mozee has good size (6-1, 180) so he can play outside in a variety of systems. But he’s more quick than fast so he’d also fit well in the slot. It’d be tempting to have him be a dynamic slot receiver because he’s very dangerous after the catch. On film, he almost looks like a running back once he gets the ball in his hands.

His father, former Lee's Summit North head coach Jamar Mozee, has also gone through the recruiting process many times. The school has produced several Power Five football players in recent years so Isaiah is well-seasoned in the recruiting process. Jamar is now on staff at UCF.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR OREGON

Oregon is already getting used to recruiting within the Big Ten footprint. This commitment means that the program will go back-to-back years with a top Missouri wide receiver. Following up last cycle’s signing of four-star Jeremiah McClellan with Mozee is making a statement. Missouri produces some of the top wide receiver talent on a yearly basis and the Ducks are now a yearly threat to land them.

With the addition of Mozee, the Ducks now have three wide receivers in the class. The position is a clear priority this cycle for Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein. Mozee joins 4-star receivers Dallas Wilson and Cooper Perry. Receiver recruiting has been trending upwards for the Ducks who landed Perry just last week. Wilson is one of the elite playmakers in the entire class.

This commitment is just another feather in the cap of Lanning. He’s known the Mozee family for years dating back to his time on the same high school staff with the elder Mozee. Those relationships stayed strong and is a testament to Lanning’s ability to connect with people.