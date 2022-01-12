Four-star WR headed to Florida for final official visit

Four-star wide receiver DJ Allen has decided to take his final official visit to the University of Florida, according to 247Sports.

Allen was committed to TCU but he decommitted in November after coaching changes. After Florida went through some coaching changes of its own, Billy Napier and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert reached out to the Texas recruit and made an offer. Colbert’s relationship with Allen goes back to when he was on the USC staff recruiting him.

He’s taken official visits to the aforementioned schools, Arkansas and Baylor so far. There’s no date set for his visit to the Swamp yet, but Allen says it will happen soon.

“I am going to come and take a visit down there, but we are still talking about it,” Allen said. “I don’t have any dates for that yet, but I plan on taking my last official visit to Florida. It’s either going to be this weekend, next weekend, or the weekend after that. It will be sometime in January though.”

While in Gainesville, Allen wants to check out the team’s facilities and the university’s business program. He’s looking for a good blend of academics and athletics for his college experience, and Florida offers just that. Napier’s new scheme could entice him to join as well.

Although he doesn’t have a list of finalists yet, Allen plans on making his decision on National Signing Day. He’s a four-star recruit on all four major services and the No. 184 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite.

