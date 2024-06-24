Four-star WR Dillon Alfred decommits, Ole Miss football loses third pledge in one day

OXFORD — Ole Miss football's 2025 recruiting class endured a rough start to its week.

Dillon Alfred, a four-star wide receiver from Alabama, told On3 that he's decommitting from the Rebels. That made him the third prospect to do so in the span of three hours on Monday afternoon, joining four-star wideout Jerome Myles and three-star defensive end Corey Amos.

Alfred is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 358 player in the class and the No. 54 wide receiver. He plays his high school football for Saraland, and is listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds.

With the departures of Alfred and Myles, Ole Miss will be forced to start from scratch at the wide receiver position in the 2025 cycle.

The Rebels' class, once at 12 commitments, sits at nine following Monday's departures. It ranks 35th nationally, above just Vanderbilt and Florida in the SEC.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football loses commitment from four-star WR Dillon Alfred