Four-star WR Deion Smith flips from Mississippi State to LSU

Deion Smith is no longer committed to Mississippi State.

The four-star junior wide receiver out of Provine (Miss.) is still committed, but he flipped his commitment to LSU.

He has attended a couple of games in Baton Rouge this season and the feeling there, combined with the way the Tigers have played have pushed the No. 2-ranked team in the country to the top of Smith's list.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I have been thinking about it for a while now and I just had to find the right time to do it," said Smith.

"I made this decision when I was there for the Auburn game. I just saw how much they throw the ball and I went ahead and told the LSU coaches of my decision Wednesday.

"I like LSU's offense, how they throw the ball a lot, the atmosphere there and all love from the coaches."

RIVALS REACTION

Smith is from Mississippi and many of the top prospects in that state end up at Mississippi State or Ole Miss. He was committed to the Bulldogs for almost eight months and with Smith just being a junior, there is still over a year for schools to recruit him. He is one of the top wideouts in the south, so he will draw a lot of attention despite his commitment to the Tigers. For now, this is another big pick up for coach O and LSU, but they will have to work to hold on to this one.

