Four-star WR Dane Jones headed to TCU

TCU is in the midst of a massive recruiting weekend and so far they are coming out on top.

The Horned Frogs have landed a big commitment from Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point four-star wide receiver Dane Jones.

Jones is the 17th commitment of the cycle for TCU, which is currently inside the top-20 ranks.

The 6-foot, 165-pound wideout commented on the announcement and the primary factor that led to his decision.

"Coach (Malcolm) Kelly has been solid since day one along with the whole staff. It's just the right fit, it feels like home."

TCU has long been the leader for Jones, who took official visits to TCU and Boston College.

"I've been up [at TCU] plenty of times. Coach Kelly, that's my guy. I've been having a great relationship with him for a long time now. Coach (Kendal) Briles too, coach (Sonny) Dykes, really the whole coaching staff. There's a number of good vibes."

Jones' addition marks the third wide receiver of TCU's 2025 class to this point, joining a pair of three-star prospects in Chance Ables and Ed Small.

He also marks the 11th prospect TCU has landed since the start of May.

Rivals National Analyst Sam Spiegelman on a recent evaluation of Jones

"Dane Jones brought some Texas speed to the Bayou. The wide receiver from Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point High was able to separate all over the field. Jones beat defenders over the top and was equally as impactful on routes underneath, especially working out of the slot. The Houston-based four-star moves very fluidly and has another layer of shiftiness to his game."