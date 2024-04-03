Four-star WR Corey Simms lists top 12, including USC

St. Louis Christian Brothers receiver Corey Simms has narrowed his top schools down to 12. USC football has made the cut.

Simms, a four-star prospect, already has official visits set up with USC (June 7), Nebraska (June 14) and Missouri (June 21) lined up for late spring.

Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Kansas, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and USC are the top 12.

USC receiver coach Dennis Simmons and head coach Lincoln Riley offered Simms back in January. His visit on June 7 could be what lands the Missouri native with the Trojans.

Nebraska is the current favorite to land Simms at the moment.

USC has made a big splash in the recruiting industry over the past week and a half, but this Trojan gold rush in recruiting has been heavily tilted to the defensive side of the ball. The Trojans still have a need to stockpile talent on the offensive side of the ball, including the skill positions. This recruitment, if won, would move the Trojans in that direction and provide a lot of balance to the players they are bringing in right now. Keep your eyes on this recruitment.

NEW: 4-star WR Corey Simms has trimmed his list for the first time and he gives the latest: https://t.co/fbv4SbEQK0 pic.twitter.com/SwVtnJfTgn — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) April 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire