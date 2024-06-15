Four-star WR CJ Wiley is nearing his commitment

Four-star wide receiver recruit CJ Wiley has set his commitment date for June 25. Wiley is a key recruiting target for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Wiley will decide among Georgia, LSU and Florida State. Wiley’s father played college football at LSU.

The four-star receiver is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, but we will find out soon. Wiley is a talented in-state recruit that plays high school football for Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Wiley is ranked as the No. 136 recruit in the class of 2025. The 6-foot 4-inch, 190-pound receiver is ranked as the No. 15 player at his position and the No. 19 prospect in Georgia, per 247Sports.

The Milton High School star also runs track and has great speed. Wiley and Milton won the 7A state championship during the 2023 season. 7A is the highest classification of high school football in Georgia.

Wiley announced his commitment date shortly after taking an official visit to the University of Georgia.

Georgia football and head coach Kirby Smart have had a recent surge in recruiting. The Bulldogs have the second-ranked recruiting class in the SEC and have picked over numerous commitments this June including one from four-star wide receiver Talyn Taylor.

