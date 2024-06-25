Four-star WR CJ Wiley makes surprising commitment decision

Four-star wide receiver recruit CJ Wiley has committed to the Florida State Seminoles over Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers. Wiley’s decision is a surprising one as he was projected to commit to Georgia, per 247Sports.

Wiley’s commitment is a much-needed recruiting win for Florida State. The Seminoles have just six commitments in the class of 2025 and had the lowest ranked recruiting class in the ACC entering Wiley’s announcement.

CJ Wiley’s father played college football at LSU. Wiley is a talented in-state recruit that plays high school football for Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Wiley is ranked as the No. 136 recruit in the class of 2025. The 6-foot 4-inch, 190-pound receiver is ranked as the No. 15 player at his position and the No. 19 prospect in Georgia, per 247Sports.

The Milton High School star also runs track and has great speed. Wiley and Milton won the 7A state championship during the 2023 season. 7A is the highest classification of high school football in Georgia.

Georgia football and head coach Kirby Smart have had a hot streak in recruiting, but this is a miss for the Dawgs. The Bulldogs have the second-ranked recruiting class in the SEC and have picked up several commitments this June including one from five-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire