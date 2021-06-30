Four-star WR Carnell Tate announces top schools

One of the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class is down to 10 schools.

Four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate announced the final programs left in his recruitment via Twitter on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound playmaker will be deciding between Texas, Michigan, Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Florida State, Illinois, Penn State and Ohio State.

Tate is currently rated the No. 6 wide receiver for the 2023 cycle and the No. 42 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports composite rankings.

In 2019, Tate played in eight varsity games as a freshman for IMG Academy (Chicago, IL) and recorded 28 receptions for 444 yards and five touchdowns.

Although it’s still fairly early in his recruitment, Tate unofficially visited Illinois and attended an Ole Miss camp throughout the month of June. The Under Armour All-American continues to compile an impressive list of Power Five offers including Georgia, Oregon, Miami and Mississippi State among others.