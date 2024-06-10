Four-star WR Bryson Jones commits to Texas Tech

Texas Tech is looking to have a strong month of June and they trend in that way with a big commitment.

The Red Raiders have reeled in a commitment from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star wide receiver Bryson Jones.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound wideout was among the group of prospects that took their official visit this past weekend in Lubbock.

Jones was a big weapon on the perimeter of the offense for Lone Star. As a junior, he reeled 57 receptions for 969 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in just games played.

At 6-foot-3, Jones is a lengthy athlete who can stride down the field, making him a vertical threat.

Jones will be a great fit into the Texas Tech offense that historically loves to push the ball down the field. He has shown the ability to create separation at the line, get on top of a defense, and find another gear once the ball is in his hands.

Run after the catch ability is one of Jones' strongest aspects to his game. Not only does he have speed to get down field, but also the foot quickness and agility to stop on a dime and operate in a small space. Jones flashes strong hands, especially over the middle of the field, where his big frame allows for a big target.

There is a lot of high upside with Jones given his frame and the intangibles he brings to the field.