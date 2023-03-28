Four-star WR Amari Jefferson, a Tennessee baseball commit, includes CU Buffs in top 12

Despite being the only Pac-12 school without a Division I baseball program, Colorado football made the top 12 for 2024 four-star wide receiver Amari Jefferson, a Tennessee baseball commit who’s aiming to play both sports in college.

The Buffs may be at a major disadvantage, but playing for head coach Deion Sanders, one of the greatest athletes to ever balance football and baseball, remains an attraction too great for Jefferson to simply push CU aside.

“I speak to them (Colorado) a lot,” Jefferson told Rivals. “They give amazing feedback to me as a wide out. And then there is Coach Prime. Playing for him would be amazing.”

Jefferson committed to Tennessee’s baseball program following his freshman year at the Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tennessee), although his football recruiting stock has since skyrocketed thanks to him recording over 1,300 receiving yards as a junior.

The dual-sport athlete also included Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Georgia, Oregon, Miami, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Florida State and South Carolina in his top 12.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire