Four-star WR Aaron Anderson has decommitted from LSU

With any story of movement within the coaching ranks, there is always the fallout of current and future players. It is no different for the LSU Tigers and their 2022 recruiting class.

We have already seen one domino fall on Monday. 2022 four-star wide receiver from Edna Karr, Aaron Anderson announced that he has decommitted from the Tigers. According to a report, he wanted to play for LSU because of head coach Ed Orgeron. With the head coach now out for 2022, Anderson will reopen his recruitment.

With Coach O announcing he won’t be back after this season, Edna Karr 4-⭐️Aaron Anderson announced that he has de-committed “I feel like it's best for me to open my recruitment because Coach O was the main reason I committed to LSU.” Full story⬇️⬇️ ➡️➡️https://t.co/6vOaf0BPRP pic.twitter.com/SCY0Gjvf7M — Jeremiah Jakee' Gray (@G_Sportz) October 18, 2021

Anderson is ranked as the No. 11 player in the state of Louisiana and No. 22 wide receiver in the country. Prior to his commitment to the program, it appeared to be down to LSU and Alabama. The next hire will be very important with trying to keep as much of the 2022 class intact as possible.

With his decision, the Tigers fell from No. 9 to No. 12 in the team rankings according to 247Sports.

