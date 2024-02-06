Four-star Withrow wide receiver Quintin Simmons Jr. announces Kentucky football commitment

Withrow junior and four-star wide receiver Quintin Simmons Jr. announced his commitment on Feb. 5 to play football at the University of Kentucky.

Simmons announced Kentucky as his choice after featuring the Wildcats in his final six programs in January. He chose Kentucky over West Virginia, Penn State, Michigan, Syracuse and Cincinnati. He will join teammate Terhyon Nichols, who already left for Lexington to play defensive back as a freshman for UK in the fall.

For Withrow in 2023, Simmons played in 11 games where he caught 31 passes for 533 yards and eight touchdowns with another 119 yards rushing with three more scores. Simmons was second on Withrow in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns behind Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr.

As a sophomore in 2022, Simmons had 40 catches in 12 games for 556 yards and five touchdowns.

With its dominating receiver group driving the offense with quarterback Luke Dunn, Withrow went 12-2 with a regional final appearance.

The 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver is a four-star commit according to 247Sports rankings. They rank Simmons as the No. 6 player in Ohio for the 2025 class and the No. 15 overall wide receiver.

Simmons is the second player in the 2025 class to announce his intent to play for Kentucky, joining a three-star quarterback from Pennsylvania

St. Xavier senior Justin Kattus announced last month that he would be heading to Kentucky, joining his older brother Josh who is a tight end for the Wildcats.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Withrow receiver Quintin Simmons Jr. announces commitment to Kentucky