Four-star Winters Grady talks Oregon, Oklahoma, Creighton, more

Winters Grady has been on a steady climb from both a rankings and offers standpoint for some time, and the Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep star has maintained his momentum right through the recent live period, which yielded a new crop of college opportunities.

With his offer list growing, Grady is beginning to piece together a fall visit schedule. The four-star forward recently discussed some possible destinations as well and what’s next in his recruitment with Rivals.

*****

ON RECENT OFFERS:

“After the live period I got offers from Pepperdine, UCSB, Oregon, Oklahoma, Creighton, Arizona State and Virginia Tech.”

ON POSSIBLE VISITS:

“I’m definitely going to take some fall visits, but maybe get some summer visits out of the way too. I’m going to try to set up a summer visit to New Mexico and probably take another summer visit to one other school before I start finalizing fall visits.”

ON NEW MEXICO:

“They’ve really been recruiting me hard since I was a freshman, so I definitely want to get there and see it. They let their guards go down there and I think that would be a good fit for me. That’s their pitch, they lead with the fact their style would fit me in a complementary way.”

ON FALL PLANS:

“I’m definitely going to check out Creighton, Oregon, Oklahoma and Arizona State probably in the fall because those are kind of the main schools that have been in close contact since they offered me.”

ON OKLAHOMA:

“Coach [Clayton] Custer is really cool and he believes in me. He was watching me all weekend during the live period. Then, coach [Porter] Moser came to watch me on that Sunday. We are building a full relationship. They love my three-level scoring ability and think I could really fit in with what they run.”

ON CREIGHTON:

“Coach [Ryan] Miller is the one that offered me. He calls me a 'bonafide scorer' and thinks I can go get a bucket on anybody. He also likes that I defend my [butt] off when the matchup is right. He thinks the way I shoot and defend would fit in with them. He thinks I can be successful there.”

ON OREGON:

“I went there for two different unofficials. I really like coach [Dana] Altman. I think he’s a really cool guy and very down to earth. Coach [Mike] Mennenga is the lead recruiter for me there. Obviously, Eugene is my hometown, so the things that come with that are self-explanatory.”

ON HIS TIES TO EUGENE:

“I was born in Eugene and grew up there for two years before I moved to Portland with my parents. I’m pretty close with [Ducks sophomore] Jackson Shelstad. I work out with him in the summers and all that.”

*****

RIVALS' REACTION

The picture of Grady’s recruitment won't begin to truly clear until he begins to take fall visits, but Oregon has to like how it has positioned itself in the early going.

Creighton, New Mexico and Oklahoma are also worth monitoring closely at this juncture.

Grady’s recent play may also earn him additional offers down the road, so guessing where the four-star may land for college at this point is nearly impossible.