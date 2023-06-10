Four-star wide reciever names Auburn co-leader

The Auburn Tigers have made up some ground in their pursuit of four-star wide receiver Mario Craver. The Pinson, Alabama product was in Auburn this week for their 7-on-7 camp and after the visit, he called Auburn a co-leader with the Florida Gators.

“I’d say like 1A, 1B with Florida,” Craver told Cole Pinkston of Auburn Live.

While Auburn and Florida are his top schools, Craver also has an official visit to Georgia Tech scheduled.

The trip was Craver’s fifth to the Plains and allowed him to spend time with wide receiver coach Marcus Davis, someone he can connect with.

“He says he was basically in the same situation I am: a small guy, a slot receiver,” Craver said. “He believes in me as a receiver, he’s laid back, and that’s basically everything you want in a receivers coach for real.”

Craver checks in at 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, nearly identical to Davis who Auburn listed at 5-foot-9 and 176 pounds ahead of his freshman season in 2013.

Craver is the No. 270 overall player and No. 42 wide receiver in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 15 player from Alabama.

He is one of several players from Clay-Chalkville High School that Auburn is pursuing. They recently received a crystal ball to land four-star linebacker D’Angelo Barber and hosted the state’s top player and five-star Jaylen Mbakwe on an official visit as they work to land some of the state’s top players.

