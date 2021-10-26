Four-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch has LSU among his top choices

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Conn
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If there is one thing that the LSU Tigers have, it is a lot of young wide receivers. However, can you ever really have too many playmakers? Over the next four weeks, we will find out a lot about the talent on the outside with Kayshon Boutte down for the year.

Looking towards 2023, LSU recently was named among the top schools for yet another Bishop Gorman product. Zachariah Branch named LSU among his choices with the usual suspects in the SEC. Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Tennessee are all jockeying for position in his recruitment.

Branch is a smaller wide receiver but he can be elusive in space. In the current age of college football, those players typically thrive on offense.

Related

2023 four-star CB Justyn Rhett lists top 11 schools

Zachariah Branch’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

38

1

6

Rivals

4

90

2

13

ESPN

4

20

1

4

247 Composite

4

44

1

7

Vitals

Hometown

Las Vegas, Nevada

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

5-9

Weight

172

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Apr. 13, 2021

  • No visit scheduled

Offers

  • LSU

  • Alabama

  • Georgia

  • Michigan State

  • Notre Dame

  • Ohio State

  • Oklahoma

  • Oregon

  • Southern California

  • Tennessee

  • Texas A&M

  • Washington

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Recommended Stories