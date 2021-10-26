Four-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch has LSU among his top choices

If there is one thing that the LSU Tigers have, it is a lot of young wide receivers. However, can you ever really have too many playmakers? Over the next four weeks, we will find out a lot about the talent on the outside with Kayshon Boutte down for the year.

Looking towards 2023, LSU recently was named among the top schools for yet another Bishop Gorman product. Zachariah Branch named LSU among his choices with the usual suspects in the SEC. Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Tennessee are all jockeying for position in his recruitment.

Branch is a smaller wide receiver but he can be elusive in space. In the current age of college football, those players typically thrive on offense.

Zachariah Branch’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 38 1 6 Rivals 4 90 2 13 ESPN 4 20 1 4 247 Composite 4 44 1 7

Vitals

Hometown Las Vegas, Nevada Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-9 Weight 172 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Apr. 13, 2021

No visit scheduled

Offers

LSU

Alabama

Georgia

Michigan State

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oregon

Southern California

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Washington

Twitter

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Zachariah Branch is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 5’10 180 WR from Las Vegas, NV is ranked as the #14 Player in the 2023 Class (#2 WR) Where Should He Go?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/xiUyAJ3hdb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 22, 2021

