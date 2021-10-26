Four-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch has LSU among his top choices
If there is one thing that the LSU Tigers have, it is a lot of young wide receivers. However, can you ever really have too many playmakers? Over the next four weeks, we will find out a lot about the talent on the outside with Kayshon Boutte down for the year.
Looking towards 2023, LSU recently was named among the top schools for yet another Bishop Gorman product. Zachariah Branch named LSU among his choices with the usual suspects in the SEC. Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Tennessee are all jockeying for position in his recruitment.
Branch is a smaller wide receiver but he can be elusive in space. In the current age of college football, those players typically thrive on offense.
Zachariah Branch’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
38
1
6
Rivals
4
90
2
13
ESPN
4
20
1
4
247 Composite
4
44
1
7
Vitals
Hometown
Las Vegas, Nevada
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
5-9
Weight
172
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Apr. 13, 2021
No visit scheduled
Offers
LSU
Alabama
Georgia
Michigan State
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oregon
Southern California
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Washington
BREAKING: Five-Star WR Zachariah Branch is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits
The 5’10 180 WR from Las Vegas, NV is ranked as the #14 Player in the 2023 Class (#2 WR)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/xiUyAJ3hdb
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 22, 2021
