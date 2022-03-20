Four-star wide receiver visits Ohio State on Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes are making moves towards the class of 2024 and four-star recruit, Ryan Pellum from the state of California visited Columbus, Ohio, and the gorgeous facilities that Ohio State has to offer on Saturday. Ohio State has offered the 5-foot, 10-inch, 160-pounds explosive athlete back in December and will be competing with the likes of Alabama and Arkansas for his talents.

The Buckeyes are once again competing with the best of the SEC for a top-flight talent, but I have plenty of faith in the Ohio State recruiting staff and Brian Hartline to close the deal. Last season as a sophomore, Pellum snagged 42 receptions for 721 yards and ten touchdowns.

It’s still extremely early in his recruitment, but as more news develops we’ll continue to follow along.

