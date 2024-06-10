Four-star wide receiver Travis Smith ranks Auburn ‘up there’ following visit

Hugh Freeze may have brought in one of the school’s most talented wide receiver classes ever in 2024, but that isn’t stopping Auburn’s head coach from continuing his pursuit of talented pass catchers.

The most recent receiver to visit Auburn, four-star Georgia native Travis Smith, came away from the Plains saying his visit last weekend “was awesome.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect from Atlanta stayed in the Loveliest Village from Friday to Sunday last weekend and had plenty of questions for the Auburn staff. He reportedly left with most of those queries answered.

“They went down the whole scope of things. All the answers I didn’t have before, now I have them,” Smith said in an interview with Auburn Live following his visit.

While his visit went well, the high school senior is not ready to make a decision just yet, although he ranks Auburn “up there” on his list. He still has visits to SEC rivals Alabama and Tennessee on his itinerary before he plans to make a decision on July 13. The four-star receiver also visited Georgia back in May.

Despite the looming visits to powerhouse programs, Smith’s words about the Auburn program should give Tiger fans some optimism heading into the summer.

“The visit helped a bunch,” Smith said. “They are up there. They got up there, let me tell you that. With Auburn, I can really tell that this is a really family-oriented town, community and team. They all just come together and you can feel the family.”

If he were to commit, an already talented offense would get another weapon.

