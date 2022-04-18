Four-star wide receiver set to announce college decision

Will Notre Dame officially land the first wide receiver in their 2023 recruiting class this week?

The Fighting Irish are not only a finalist but are seen as the favorites to land a commitment from four-star wide receiver Braylon James of Round Rock, Texas. The 6-2, 175-pounder was a Texas 26-6A first-team all-district selection last year as a junior.

James named Notre Dame in his top-nine back in early March before making a visit to campus a couple of weeks later. Based off several reports that visit went well and it would appear to be the leader, but as we’re all well aware, these things can change without any seeming rhyme or reason.

If he does choose Notre Dame he’d be the first commitment at the position since the hiring of Chasni Stuckey as wide receivers coach this off-season.

James has over 40 scholarship offers to his name and is ranked among the top receivers in the country in the 2023 class as he ranks in the top-100 overall players by both Rivals and ESPN while being 124th on 247Sports.

James tweeted the following late Sunday night:

It seems like he may have jumped the gun just a hair in posting that as the expectation is that he’ll announce his decision on Tuesday. Stay tuned as the Marcus Freeman’s recruiting class may be growing in the near future.

