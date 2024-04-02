Four-star wide receiver places Nebraska in Top 12

A class of 2025 wide receiver has placed the Nebraska Cornhuskers in his Top 12 schools. Corey Simms is a four-star recruit for Christian Brother College in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Simms named LSU, Georgia, USC, Ole Miss, Kansas, and Missouri as part of the list. He also named Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan, and Arkansas alongside the Cornhuskers.

is set to visit the Lincoln campus the weekend of June 14-16. As a junior, the prospect caught 79 passes for 1,049 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Simms is a legacy recruit as his father, Corey Simms Sr., played basketball from 2001-2005. He would appear in 111 games in his Husker career, starting in 43.

Nebraska’s class of 2025 currently holds three commitments. They are running back Conor Booth, defensive lineman Tyson Terry, and safety Caden VerMaas.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire