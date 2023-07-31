Four-star wide receiver Michael Thomas III on Friday at Rutgers: ‘Was a great visit’

Michael Thomas made another visit to Rutgers football over the weekend, joining a host of top recruits who spent Friday on an unofficial visit with the program.

One of the top recruits in New Jersey in the 2025 class, Thomas is a four-star on both ESPN and 247Sports. In 2022 as a sophomore at Donovan Catholic (Toms River, N.J.), he had 44 catches for 544 yards with four receiving touchdowns.

He holds offers from Boston College, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia in addition to Rutgers among others.

The visit on Friday was another positive step for Thomas with the Scarlet Knights.

“Was a great visit,” Thomas told Rutgers Wire. “When I got there, all the coaches welcomed me once I walked in the lobby – was a great feeling.”

One of the things that stood out to Thomas was his relationship with Dave Brock, who joined the Rutgers staff this offseason as their wide receivers coach.

Brock had spent his previous five coaching seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. The last three years were as the Falcons wide receivers coach. The time spent with Brock, according to Thomas, helped further his connection to the program.

“Just how the wide receiver coaches showed me a lot of love and telling how good I can be and I have a bright future,” Thomas said of what stood out during his visit. “First time meeting him but our talks were good also me having a strong relationship with Mohammad Sanu who he coached before made it even better.”

Thomas said that he is looking for a good education and that building a relationship with a coaching staff is vitally important to him.

This weekend’s visit to Rutgers helped in that regard as he is fostering a relationship with the program.

“I’ve been up there a couple of times now – I will say they definitely treat me like family and that’s something I’m big on,” Thomas said.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire