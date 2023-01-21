Four-star wide receiver from New Jersey receives offer from Wisconsin

The Badgers offered David Washington Jr., a four-star wide receiver from Philadelphia on Friday. The junior in high school still has one more season at St. Joseph’s Prep before he’ll potentially make the jump to college football as a member of the class of 2024.

Washington Jr. has now gotten nine Division 1 offers, with Wisconsin joining Big Ten rivals Penn State and Maryland in offering the wideout. The Badgers have shifted their recruiting focus greatly since head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo took over, really going after wide receivers in the transfer portal and now at the high school level.

In addition to Washington Jr., Wisconsin has also offered two other players for the class of 2024 from St. Joseph’s Prep, offering fellow wide receiver Brandon Rehmann and cornerback Omillio Agard.

