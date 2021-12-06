Four-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams has Rutgers in his ‘Top 15’

Rutgers football’s success on the recruiting trail continues, with Monday’s release of a ‘Top 15’ by Florida wide receiver Hykeem Williams. The inclusion of the Scarlet Knights is a sign of Rutgers solid job of recruiting the four-star wide receiver, especially given the other programs included in the cutdown.

The 2023 wide receiver is one of the most coveted wide receivers in the nation.

In addition to Rutgers, also in the list for Williams are: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, and West Virginia.

Williams plays for Stranahan in Ft. Lauderdale. He is a four-star wide receiver who is ranked the No. 62 player in the nation according to Rivals. He is the eighth-best wide receiver in the country and No. 11 in Florida.

The playmaker has been at Rutgers three times this year, including the regular season finale against Maryland.