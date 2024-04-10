Four-star wide receiver Dillon Alfred commits to Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin

OXFORD — Ole Miss football and coach Lane Kiffin stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, landing four-star wide receiver Dillon Alfred.

The 247Sports Composite rates Alfred as the No. 347 overall prospect in the Class of 2025. He is considered the No. 51 receiver in the cycle and the No. 17 prospect in the state of Alabama.

Alfred, listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, plays his high school football at Saraland. Alfred had previously attended high school in Mississippi, playing at Gautier during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

🦈 yessir we home !!!!!🔴🔵 https://t.co/9l0ikMSt6r — Dillon M Alfred ✟ (@Dalfred006) April 10, 2024

"Yessir we home!!!!" Alfred wrote on social media.

Alfred caught 35 passes for 586 yards and six touchdowns during his junior season, according to MaxPreps.

The wideout chose Ole Miss from a list of 19 offers. Mizzou also pushed hard for his commitment. Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee, Mississippi State and several other power conference programs can be found on his offer list.

He becomes Ole Miss' fourth Class of 2025 commitment. The Rebels' class ranks 34th in the country.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land four-star receiver Dillon Alfred