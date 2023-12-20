Four-star wide receiver Bryce Cain signs letter of intent with Auburn

The 2024 Auburn wide receiver recruiting class is absolutely loaded.

Just minutes after five-star recruits Cam Coleman and Perry “Uno” Thompson committed to the Tigers, four-star wideouts Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons have joined them on the Plains.

Mobile, AL native Bryce Cain is the newest signee on early signing day. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster out of Baker High School is coming off a sensational season for the Hornets.

In just 11 games his senior season, Cain racked up 948 yards and 16 total touchdowns. The senior averaged 22 yards per catch, showing how he can be used as a change-of-pace weapon in Hugh Freeze’s offense for years to come.

The 18-year-old was the 37-ranked wide receiver in the 2024 class and 13-ranked prospect in the state of Alabama.

Cain joins a projected 2024 Auburn recruiting class that ranks in the top 10 nationally according to On3. More importantly, he nearly completes the “Freeze 5” as 2024 quarterback commit Walker White has put it.

That “Freeze 5” includes Cain, Perry “Uno” Thompson, Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, and Alabama commit Ryan Williams.

While a flip from the latter isn’t likely, Auburn has now secured letters of intent from their top four wide receiver targets.

Bryce Cain may not be the star of the show, but he should fit in nicely to eventually take over the “Jay Fair role” on the Tigers offense. It helps that Cain is seemingly a little faster than Fair as well.

