Four-star Westlake WR Travis Smith Jr. names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for four-star wide receiver recruit Travis Smith. Smith is a member of the class of 2025.

Travis Smith plays high school football for Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver is currently ranked as the No. 196 recruit in the nation. The Westlake standout is the No. 25 wide receiver and the No. 27 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The four-star wide receiver prospect also participates in track and field. Smith is a good student and a key in-state recruit for Georgia football.

Travis Smith announced his top eight schools via social media. His top schools are Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. Smith has recently visited the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have landed commitments from multiple five-star recruits in the class of 2025.

Breaking: 2025 4-star WR @Travis_Smith_Jr of Atlanta Westlake trims list to 8 schools. Smith gives the latest: https://t.co/CCc28Fdyiu pic.twitter.com/CfyEEmsyo0 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 11, 2024

Georgia football signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

